BTS replace cheers with light-up clappers after government restricts concert attendees

South-Korean boy band, BTS, find a loophole to help fans cheer during their recent Seoul performance.

The audience, that was not allowed to chant and yell during the seven-member band's comeback performance in the South Korean capital, were instead given light up clappers ahead of the show.

“Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage — Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines,” the band’s management released in a statement as per Mirror.

The SOP came in the light of the ongoing COVID-19.

While they audience was upset they could not express their emotions during the rejuvenating performances, they were not totally bummed about the clappers too.

The arena,Seoul Olympic Stadium, seated only 15,000 fans, despite its capacity of 70,000.

The clappers were accompanied by the band’s on-screen graphics indicating when to use them.

“The sound of the clappers, the unity, the wave, everything was just perfect.” wrote one fan.

“I was worried because you all couldn’t scream but I saw you guys *aggressively hitting your clappers* and those worries instantly disappeared,” added another.

“I mean clappers aren’t that bad now I’m getting used to it and it’s sounding pretty cool now,” a third commented.

” ‘Clappers Only’ made this concert more of a history-making event. Please, after the 4 performances, submit it to Guinness.” wrote a fan.