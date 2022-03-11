Kanye West comes under fan radar for 'cruel' new Eazy video

Kanye West is in trouble for his new version of Eazy.

In the new video, Ye is once again spotted brutally killing ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In the scathing clip, the Saturday Night Live star is attacked by a skinny monkey.

At another instant, a blurry character. wearing a 'Skete' hoodie s injured by the animal against a fire engine.

The music video, which has not been well-received by Kanye fans, is dubbed cruel and disturbing.

"This music video is violent and cruel. Shame on you Kanye and The Game," wrote one.

"Why is he not being helped? The guy is obviously losing his mind and has become obsessed with Kim and Pete. His people if they care about Kanye need to step up and help the guy," another added.

A source close to Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend tells Entertainment Tonight that Pete is instead flattered by the amount of attention Kanye West gives him.

“He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical,” said the source. “He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him.”

Pete “is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form" adds the insider.

“He’s using this to grow in more ways than one, including for himself and his relationship with Kim,” the source continued. “He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing.”

The SNL funnyman is trying to be a supportive boyfriend for his billionaire girlfriend, Kim.

“Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition,” reports ET. “Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye’s rants and the publicity that followed.”