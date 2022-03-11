Jennifer Aniston beauty regimen lists 'lemon water, avacado' and more

Jennifer Aniston is spilling the secret behind her timeless beauty.

Speaking to the First For Women magazine in a recent interview, the 53-year-old revealed that she follows a strict daily regimen to keep herslef healthy.

The Morning Show actress began: "When I wake up I have warm lemon water, then a shake or avocado and eggs. I found ways to make eggs every which way."

"But I also do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in," she added.

"Do it right before the oatmeal is finished cooking - it gives extra protein and this fluffy texture that's delicious," Jennifer explained.

In an earlier interview with Radio Times, the Friends alum added that she feels intermittent fasting has helped her shape up.

"I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours," she shared.