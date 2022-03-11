Saboor Aly’s latest Instagram post leaves netizens in splits: See here

Saboor Aly couldn’t help herself from taking a dig at Bilawal Bhutto’s latest faux-pas that has gone viral recently!
Earlier this week, Bilawal found himself the subject of a meme after he slipped up during a jalsa and said ‘kaanpein taang rahi hai hain (shivers are legging)’ instead of ‘taangein kaanp rahi hain (legs are shivering)’.
Saboor then took a dig at the PPP leader with her caption on an Instagram post that featured a throwback photo of her on vacation in a seemingly cold environment.
She simply captioned it, “Sardi se kaampain taang rahin hain,” with a hashtag that said ‘ok, sorry’.
The caption left her fans and followers in splits, with many leaving laughing emojis in the comment section.
Actress Aiman Khan, a close friend of Saboor, also joined in on the laughter in the comments.
