Prince Andrew taxpayer funded security 'under review' after sex scandal

Prince Andrew could be humiliated with another blow from Britons.

The Queen, who has already stripped the Duke of York of his military titles, could now also rip him off his taxpayer funded security. Andrew was accused of sexual assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Commenting on whether Andrew will lose his security royal expert Richard Palmer tells Daily Express that the decision could be 'under review.'

"I think there's a review going on and I would be surprised if Andrew continued to receive taxpayer-funded security certainly around the clock.

"There are separate issues in a way as with Prince Harry," he added.

"They will probably look at individual circumstances such as, is he at risk and on what particular occasions.

"That's my guess that he'll end up receiving some security if he's attending events that make a potential target but for a lot of his time he might not receive any."

In a letter filed to the judge, Lewis A Kaplan,rep for Andrew, 61, revealed “settlement in principle” earlier this year.

A statement read: “The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).”

Andrew also promised to “demonstrate his regret for his association” with the sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”. He commended the “bravery of Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others”.