Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s anti-racism documentary lauded at ‘British Diversity Awards’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is on cloud nine after receiving a huge honour at 2022 British Diversity Awards for her anti-racism documentary Race, Pop and Power.



The Little Mix member bagged the Media Championship trophy for her BBC film that shed light on her struggles in the music industry as a black woman.

Moreover, Mark Feehily was also acknowledged for his vocal campaign for surrogacy rights.

The 41-year-old received the Global Recognition Awards for Diversity at the prestigious event held in London's Grand Connaught Rooms on Thursday.

“This is an incredible honour and the most meaningful award I have collected in my career," he said during his award acceptance speech.

I mean, I've won awards for my music and awards with Westlife but this is something very special,” Feehily added.