Katy Perry bags major win in copyright infringement lawsuit for ‘Dark Horse’

Lyricist and songwriter Katy Perry rejoices over her win in a federal appeals court decision about her hit song Dark Horse.

According to a report by Variety, the legal song has been under legal dispute over a copyright infringement lawsuit since 2014.

For those unversed, the initial lawsuit was filed by Flame and in 2019 courts had found that Perry was in fact liable for infringement but that same verdict was later overturned during 2020.

Mainly because the eight-note ostinato which Perry had been accused of copying lacked the “quantum of originality” to warrant copyright protection.

This move is one of many first since no singer had ever won an appealed verdict before.

However, Led Zeppelin joined Perry after winning his ‘factually similar suit’ for Stairway to Heaven against his plaintiff Michael Skidmore.