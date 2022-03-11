Universal Music Group announces suspension of services within Russia due to Ukraine war

Universal Music Group has officially announced its plans to cancel all ongoing services within Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

The country announced their intentions in a statement that reads, “Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible.”

“We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

Sources close to Variety however have announced that the company’s employees within Russia will still receive their salaries for an undisclosed amount of time.

This move is similar to that of Mc Donald’s who has temporarily shuttered 850 locations within the country, but continues to pay its employees.