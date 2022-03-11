Tony Awards announce dates, venue for upcoming 2022 ceremony

The Tony Awards announces dates and venue arrangement news for the upcoming 2022 ceremony.

The Broadway awards show is finally back to its usual venue home of Radio City Music Hall in the heart of New York City.

The fully-live event is slated for Sunday, June 12th and will follow its pre-pandemic scheduling.

For those unversed, Broadway completely went dark once the pandemic hit on March 2020 and since only presented their award show at the Winter Garden Theatre in September 2021.

The 2022 award stage will be the awards’ 75th annual celebration and will be available for coast-to-coast live coverage.

The entire four-hour presentation will be split up between Paramount+ as well as CBS and will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Nominations for the award show will be announced on May 3rd and presentations will be handled by the Broadway League and American Theater Wing.