Dakota Johnson dishes on her ‘number 1 hobby’ of crashing strangers’ weddings

File Footage

Dakota Johnson didn’t shy away from revealing her number one hobby of crashing strangers weddings as she recently admitted that she’s attended many nuptial events without the RSVP.



During her interview with W Magazine, published on March 10, the 32-year-old actor played 'Never Have I Ever' game during which she was asked about crashing a wedding.

“I feel like I've done that a lot," she recounted. "It's like one of my number one hobbies."

Giving fans insight into her experience, Johnson shared that she not only got along with the guests at the event but also participated in ceremony’s festivities.

“There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair," she told the publication. "And they were just like, ‘What are you doing here?'"

Meanwhile, the Hollywood diva’s romance with beau Coldplay’s Chris Martin is leaving fans anticipate about their wedding.

Talking about her daughter’s special day, Johnson’s father Don Johnson told Good Day New York in November of last year.

“If she's happy, I will be happy,” he expressed while adding that Martin is a ‘lovely guy’.

"And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part," Don spilled to the publication.