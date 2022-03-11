Ukrainian team unlikely to take part in Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games, had to cancel the event entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic, and postponed them again in 2021.



The Invictus Games will now officially return in 2022 from April 16 to 22, and will take place in The Hague, Netherlands.



A month before the games begin, Invictus Games Ukrainian team on Thursday said If it hadn't been for Russian invasion, they would be training for the upcoming games right now.

"Instead, we have to defend the country, while Russia is bombing our peaceful cities," the team said in a statement.

It said, "Please, spread the word about Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. Thanks for your support!

Last month, a statement issued on Archewell Foundation said, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

Royal fans are expecting that Prince Harry would issue a statement to voice his support to the Ukrainian team.