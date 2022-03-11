Meghan Markle's friend accused of whipping up condemnation of Prince William

Meghan Markle's friend and author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie has been accused of whipping up condemnation of Prince William who was incorrectly reportedly to have said Britons are “more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia.”

"Is Meghan's cheerleader Omid Scobie really trying to whip up condemnation of #PrinceWilliam over a friendly bit of small talk," said Richard Eden, a pro-monarchy British journalist.



Scobie, who is also royal editor at Harpers Bazaar magazine said that royal reporter Richard Palmer who filed the alleged remark to the UK press pool has tweeted an apology.

He said being the only journalist to cover Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal activity, Palmer’s sole job was to share reporting to the outlets not present.

"There would be no royal beat without the pool system," he said adding that Despite its origins, the spread of the inaccurate quote is now predictably being put on him and other journalists .

Scobie said, "For those that don’t know… The Press Association is the only agency with complete access to every royal engagement and event (pictures and words). It is often their reporting—subscribed to by hundreds of news outlets—that guides coverage of the Royal Family around the world."

