BTS fans win hearts with their creative move at South Korea gig

BTS fans' latest move suggested as nothing can stop them enjoying the music as they got creative at South Korea gig after standing, singing and shouting was banned.

They were not going to be quietened by government rules which had prohibited many ways for them to enjoy themselves as they watched the band perform.

A gig in their home country is always going to be a big draw, but the seven-piece boy band have found that their concerts have been severely reduced in capacity.



Instead of 70,000 seeing them in Seoul, there were just 15,000 allowed to attend, and a whole load of restrictions on those who were there.

In a statement before the show, BTS' management company Big Hit Music said, "Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul' is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines."

So fans took to clapping as a way of showing their appreciation to the supergroup.

Luckily for those at the gig, there wasn't going to be any cases of sore palms from overenthusiastic clapping as every fan was given a "clapper", which they could use as much as possible.



The band was then treated to synchronised clapping during their songs and a raucous amount of clapper use in celebration of each track.

The gig on Thursday was the first time the K-pop boy band had performed in their home country since the start of the global pandemic.