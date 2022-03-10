Robbie Williams confesses he is ‘terrified’ of death after sudden passing of Shane Warne

Shane Warne's sudden death last week left Robbie Williams shocked and wondering about his own mortality.

The 48-year-old British pop artist told the Herald Sun that the news of the Australian cricket legend's death at the age of 52 was 'terrifying.'

"His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying," said the Angels singer.

He added that." he'd long admired Warne, saying 'if you don't love Shane Warne, you're an a***hole."

However, the body of the cricket icon will finally be returned to Australia today, almost a week after his shock death in Thailand.

The former Take That star spoke ahead of his upcoming trip to Melbourne where his biopic Better Man is set to be filmed.

He will also perform a one-off show at Rod Laver Arena on April 30.