Prince William's real comment on 'normalized' war in Asia, Africa reveled: Watch

It is no secret that Prince William recently received a lot of backlash over the comments that were made regarding the normalized war situation in Asian and African countries.



However, his true intentions and full speech have finally been unearthed in a leaked video from the Ukrainian Cultural Centre's visit to London.

His real and unedited quote reads, “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. It’s really horrifying. The news every day, it’s just, it’s almost unfathomable.”

"For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you. We’re thinking about you. We feel so useless.”

Check it out below:

For anyone unversed with the original quote explained that it was “very alien to see (war) in Europe.”