Khloé Kardashian says it’s ‘not fun’ to talk about Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit

Khloé Kardashian has finally opened up on discussing her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit. However, the model is not comfortable 'talking' about it.

For the first time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted that she does not feel comfortable talking about it – however, it will be featured in Hulu’s upcoming series, The Kardashians.

Speaking to Variety, the Good American founder, 37, revealed, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about.”

“But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show,” she told the publication for a new feature, published on Wednesday.

In January, the NBA player, 30, with whom Kardashian shares a three-year-old daughter True Thompson, issued a public apology confirming that he had cheated on Khloé and had fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian and Thompson, who started dating in 2016, called it quits for the second time in June 2021 after reconciling one year prior.