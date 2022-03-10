Megan Fox oozes charm in floral ensemble, compares pattern with grandmother's couch

Megan Fox has raised the temperature on the internet with her latest photo in a flesh-flashing floral ensemble.

Machine Gun Kelly’s darling looked nothing short of a vision as spotted out in Los Angeles this week.

The 35-year-old showed off her sensational figure in a skintight outfit with a floral pattern done in gentle earth tones.

However, she completed her look with a headband and accented her screen siren features with makeup.

Balancing expertly on a glinting pair of gold heels, she brought the getup together by swinging along with a small brown handbag.

Meanwhile, the Transformers actor took to Instagram to share a two-picture Instagram album that began with a picture of her in her latest outfit, which included a bit of tartan.



However, the actress mocked her own appearance, sarcastically compared the design to her grandmother's sofa.

Sharing the pictures, Fox wrote, '” Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa…swipe.”

Previously Fox made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she expressed her wish for Korean band BTS to perform at his wedding with Megan Fox.