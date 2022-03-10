Prince Harry’s ‘major plans’ to rejuvenise ‘waning popularity’ unearthed

Prince Harry has been accused of breaking down game plan to become ‘more popular than ever before.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel.

He claimed, "Prince Harry has a plan which he believes will make him popular once again in fact, more popular than ever before.”



"Part of the reason his popularity dipped recently is that he's misunderstood, people don't understand what he's gone through.”

"I disagree totally because he's never shut up quite frankly but he feels that this book will correct all of that because people will see the true inner self of Harry.”

Before concluding he also warned,"They'll find out the real man and totally understand what he's all about."