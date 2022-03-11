Hilary Duff and son Lucas jam to Justin Bieber's songs at 'Justice' tour

Hilary Duff hits at Justin Bieber’s concert with son Lucas in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The How I Met Your Mother star was seen grooving at the Justice singer famous beats in a Instagram video she shared on her profile.

“The. Best. Time,” she captioned the video as she tagged Bieber. “I think this is the last year Luca will put up with this out of me so I sang reaaaaaal loud.”

Dressed-up in a white top which she complimented with a diamond choker, the actor enjoyed time with her eldest child.

The mother-son duo could be heard singing songs like Sorry and Baby in the videos dropped by the 34-year-old actor.

She also posted some selfies along with a group photo with Luca, her friend and son as they posed at the 28-year-old singer’s comeback Justice world tour.