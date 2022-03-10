Prince Andrew free man after court formally dismisses sex abuse case

File Footage





Prince Andrew’s sex abuse lawsuit has been dismissed by a US judge.

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, signed court papers, effectively dismissing the August lawsuit, three weeks after the disgraced Duke of York reached a financial deal with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

He promised to make an eye-watering donation to her charity and that he never intended to malign her character.

It is pertinent to mention that the judge had given the duo a March 17 deadline to complete the deal otherwise it would be followed by a set trial date.



In a letter to the judge last month from Giuffre attorney David Boies, a statement read: "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

For the unversed, Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her multiple times when she was just 17.