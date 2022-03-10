Kris Jenner reveals she signed Hulu show because ‘money always matters’

Kris Jenner’s main motivation behind inking another reality show deal with Hulu is simple: money

The ‘momager’, as Jenner is often referred to in her position as her daughters’ manager, revealed in a recent interview why she signed the new show despite having already made an empire out of the Kardashian name with her daughter Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie at the forefront.

“Well, money always matters,” Jenner told Variety while discussing her new Hulu show and why she went on with the deal despite accumulating considerable fame and wealth already.

“I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore,” Jenner further added.

In the same interview, her daughter Kim Kardashian, who routinely makes headlines around the world, delivered some explosive advice to young girls that has taken the internet by storm.

“I have the best advice for women in business: Get your (expletive) up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim said.