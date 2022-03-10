Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded liars for ‘complete silence after damning Oprah chat

 
Thursday March 10, 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for staying mum on royals after damning royals in Oprah tell-all

By Web Desk
March 10, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for staying mum on Royal Family following scathing tell-all to Oprah.

This claim has been made by US Weekly's royal correspondent Christina Garibaldi in a chat with co-host Christine Ross.

Ms Garibaldi began the chat by saying, "It's hard to believe that it's been one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview. How crazy is that?"

Later Ms Ross added, "Time is just flying by and yet it also feels like that was a hundred years ago. I think I've said before it was so long ago but the last year has just flown by."

Not only that, “We're still feeling the repercussions from that today, a year later.”

"They still haven't fleshed out all the issues and accusations and all the claims that were made. It's amazing how much this interview has really shaken things up."