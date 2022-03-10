Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded liars for ‘complete silence after damning Oprah chat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for staying mum on Royal Family following scathing tell-all to Oprah.



This claim has been made by US Weekly's royal correspondent Christina Garibaldi in a chat with co-host Christine Ross.

Ms Garibaldi began the chat by saying, "It's hard to believe that it's been one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview. How crazy is that?"



Later Ms Ross added, "Time is just flying by and yet it also feels like that was a hundred years ago. I think I've said before it was so long ago but the last year has just flown by."

Not only that, “We're still feeling the repercussions from that today, a year later.”

"They still haven't fleshed out all the issues and accusations and all the claims that were made. It's amazing how much this interview has really shaken things up."