Kim Kardashian is ‘exhausted’ with life, reveals what motivates her

Kim Kardashian has a tough life, with her businesses and shows to run coupled with four children to look after and a fledgling career in law. However, she has her motivations to go on.

Talking to Variety about her family’s upcoming Hulu show, Kardashian shared that passing California’s ‘baby bar’ exam after failing three times is one of her biggest accomplishments alongside actually making a difference with her activism in law.

“When I went to the White House and was able to get someone released from prison, that was the biggest moment for me where I realized I can make a difference,” said Kardashian.

With businesses to run, shows to carry, and media appearances, Kardashian admitted that she gets exhausted, but has special motivators.

“Am I exhausted? Yes, of course, but I’ve come too far. You hear about a case, and it’s someone’s life that you can help for the better, and then you get re-motivated again. It’s an ongoing cycle,” Kardashian explained.