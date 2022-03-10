Ananya Panday believes 'no textbook in the world can educate you like your workplace'

Ananya Panday has had quite the learning experience since starring in 'Student of the Year 2'

Ananya Panday entered the Bollywood film industry as a young starlet in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, and according to her, she’s had quite the learning experience since.

Talking to Bombay Times, the Gehraiyaan actress opened up about going to work while her friends attended school, and how she, at the time, felt alienated from them but now appreciates her experiences.

“All my friends were still in school and some in college while I was going to work. Back then, I had felt disconnected from them. Today, I am back to being them and I am regaining my balance now. I value the experience of working,” said Ananya.

She went on to say: “Nothing teaches you like work. There’s no textbook in the world that can educate you like your workplace can.”

Ananya also opened up about coming into the industry from a ‘protected’ environment but she eventually grew to learn from her surroundings.

“I feel like when I came on Karan’s show, I was just about 19… At that time, I was coming from a really protected environment; I hadn’t seen or experienced much… but when you start working early on, it does help you grow up faster,” she said.