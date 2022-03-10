Kriti Sanon rocks orange mini dress to promote ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon appeared to be a style queen in her latest photoshoot.

The Mimi actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar.

Amid all the 31-year-old actor’s new ew look in a shimmery orange mini dress is creating waves online and shows that the star is a true diva.

Recently the Heropanti actor turned to her Instagram to share pictures posing in the tangerine ensemble for a photo shoot of her upcoming release.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, “Orange is the new black? Don’t know about that, but I’m surely craving orange candy now! #BPPromotions.”



The mini-length outfit Kriti wore is from the shelves of couture designer label Alina Anwar.

Kriti's ensemble features a full-sleeved mini dress that comes with a round neckline, sparkly embroidered sequins, gathered details on the sleeves and the torso, raised shoulders, asymmetric skirt, tight line waistline, and a bodycon silhouette that emphasized her slim figure.

However, she completed her looks with minimal accessories, and statement-worthy jewels, including white strappy sandals, gold rings, and textured gold hoop earrings.

In the end, center-parted sleek ponytail, white nail paint, orange-hued eye shadow, mauve lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, and dewy base rounded off the make-up picks.

Apart from Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will get a Holi release on March 18.