Kriti Sanon rocks orange mini dress to promote ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon appeared to be a style queen in her latest photoshoot.
The Mimi actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar.
Amid all the 31-year-old actor’s new ew look in a shimmery orange mini dress is creating waves online and shows that the star is a true diva.
Recently the Heropanti actor turned to her Instagram to share pictures posing in the tangerine ensemble for a photo shoot of her upcoming release.
Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, “Orange is the new black? Don’t know about that, but I’m surely craving orange candy now! #BPPromotions.”
The mini-length outfit Kriti wore is from the shelves of couture designer label Alina Anwar.
Kriti's ensemble features a full-sleeved mini dress that comes with a round neckline, sparkly embroidered sequins, gathered details on the sleeves and the torso, raised shoulders, asymmetric skirt, tight line waistline, and a bodycon silhouette that emphasized her slim figure.
However, she completed her looks with minimal accessories, and statement-worthy jewels, including white strappy sandals, gold rings, and textured gold hoop earrings.
In the end, center-parted sleek ponytail, white nail paint, orange-hued eye shadow, mauve lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, and dewy base rounded off the make-up picks.
Apart from Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will get a Holi release on March 18.
George R.R. Martin addresses his deep and heavy involvement in the Game of Thrones prequel
Kanye West has released a second claymation video for 'Eazy,' his collaboration with The Game
Prince William wanted to hide identity in college
Kris Jenner mocked for being inconsiderate of needy
Kourtney Kardashian says she is deciding upon a major change in career path
Prince William and Kate are extending support for Ukraine