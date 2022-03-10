BTS’ upcoming ‘Permission to Dance’ concert slammed with government sanctions

BTS’ upcoming concert Permission to Dance has been hit with a number of strict sanctions.
The news was announced by the group’s official management company Big Hit Entertainment, now known as Hybe Labels.
The announcement has been made in adherence to the government’s official guidelines and has been released in a statement.
It reads, “Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines.”
The statement also goes on to explain the new guidelines and revealed to ticket holders, “Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures."
At the same time, however, there are chances that "The event may be changed or cancelled depending on the social distancing level.”
