Kangana Ranaut pens heart-warming note for nephew on his first day of school

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and shared several adorable pictures of her nephew Prithviraj, who had his first day at school.

The Manikarnika actress turned to her Instagram Stories and expressed her love for the little munchkin. She penned down a heartwarming note for him on his big day, leaving netizens in awe.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "There was a day when was born and now he is ready for school ... all the best mere bachche."

In the photo, Prithvi could be seen in his new uniform - a navy blue blazer and white shirt as he gave the camera the peace sign. Sharing an5ther picture, the Thalaivi star wrote, ''As I leave for Mumbai, delighted to see him off on the first day of his school.''

Kangana, dressed in beige maxi dress and an overcoat, is seen sitting on the floor to embrace Prithvi in the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana, who recently made her digital debut with reality show Lock Upp, is currently gearing up for the release of her spy thriller Dhaakad. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 27, 2022.