Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio donating $10m to Ukraine turn out to be false 

Leonardo DiCaprio has been receiving a big round of applause thanks to the false reports of him donating $10 million to Ukraine in wake of Russian invasion of the country.
Several news outlet recently reported that the Titanic star pledged a whopping amount to help people caught up in the unwanted war.
However, the International Visegrad Fund addressed the false heresay as no such donation has been made by the Hollywood A-lister.
The organisation's spokesperson Lucia Becová told Insider, “We are not aware, neither do we have any information about Leonardo DiCaprio donating USD 10 million/£7.6 million to Ukraine. International Visegrad Fund has not announced this information.”
People also reported that DiCaprio did make a charity around Ukraine's cause however it was not what was claimed earlier.
A source told the outlet that The Revenant actor made “several donations to humanitarian organizations linked to Ukraine, including donations to CARE, the IRC, UNHCR, and Save the Children,” wrote Insider.
Kriti Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous in her orange mini dress
Kanye West has released a second claymation video for 'Eazy,' his collaboration with The Game
Prince William wanted to hide identity in college
Kris Jenner mocked for being inconsiderate of needy
Kourtney Kardashian says she is deciding upon a major change in career path
Prince William and Kate are extending support for Ukraine