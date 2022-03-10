Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio donating $10m to Ukraine turn out to be false

Leonardo DiCaprio has been receiving a big round of applause thanks to the false reports of him donating $10 million to Ukraine in wake of Russian invasion of the country.

Several news outlet recently reported that the Titanic star pledged a whopping amount to help people caught up in the unwanted war.

However, the International Visegrad Fund addressed the false heresay as no such donation has been made by the Hollywood A-lister.

The organisation's spokesperson Lucia Becová told Insider, “We are not aware, neither do we have any information about Leonardo DiCaprio donating USD 10 million/£7.6 million to Ukraine. International Visegrad Fund has not announced this information.”

People also reported that DiCaprio did make a charity around Ukraine's cause however it was not what was claimed earlier.

A source told the outlet that The Revenant actor made “several donations to humanitarian organizations linked to Ukraine, including donations to CARE, the IRC, UNHCR, and Save the Children,” wrote Insider.