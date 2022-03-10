Ranveer Singh steps out once again in his quirky element: Pics

Ranveer Singh has just turned heads with his eccentric look which has come as no surprise to fans who know him for his unconventional fashion sense.

The actor is often seen wearing the most bizarre or weirdest attires and yet continues to ace his Avant-garde style to this day.

This time too, the heartthrob of Bollywood has taken to Instagram and treated his fans to new photos from Mumbai airport.

He could be seen donning a blue and pink plaid shirt paired with the same green and pink patterned coat.

Not only that, he also sported a Gucci inspired hat that complemented his whole appearance.

Adding to his style, he accessorised his look with a pair of white cat-eye glasses and a gold chain.

The Padmavaat actor is known for his amazing energy that keeps everyone around him entertained. He is not only the finest actor around B town but also recognised as one of the popular fashion icons in the industry as well.

Be it, for wearing a ghagra, zebra print attire or a green lung. The 36-year-old actor is fearless with his fashion sense.

His funky, peculiar attires are not only eye-catching to media but is also entertaining for his admirers and onlookers.

On the work front, Singh is busy shooting for two upcoming movies; Rocky and Rani directed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty.