Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will spend summer in U.K, reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating new heights of their romantic relationship.

The pair, who has rekindled their romance back in 2021, has reportedly planned on spending the summer in U.K.

According to Daily Mail, the couple, popularly known as ‘Bennifer,’ is currently looking for some place stylish and comfortable in London. The couple is planning this move due to the Argo actor’s upcoming project Barbie.

Besides Affleck, Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and more. The forthcoming film, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, will be shot in Leavesden Studios, located in Herfordshire, where J. Lo and Affleck are planning to find a place.

“There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer,” a source revealed to the outlet. “It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton.”