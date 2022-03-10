Kris Jenner told 'kids are starving' after she shows off $20,000 china 

Kris Jenner is in trouble for flaunting her china crockery.
The Kardashian matriarch received flak for showing-off her walk-in china display worth $20,000 for eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website.
While some dubbed the star tone deaf, others noted how Kris is enjoying her life while people are 'dying' out there.
"This dish room is as big as my bedroom," noted one person.
Another pointed out, "There's children starving and then there's people collecting dinnerware..."
Criticising Kris' daughter's article on Poosh, one person wrote: "Kourtney, there’s people that are dying."
"PUT SOME FOOD IN THOSE PLATES AND GO FEED SKID ROW," another hit out on Instagram.
"I can’t help but think about homeless people who don’t have anything and then this!?!?"
"This is really sad,' agreed another person. "With so many people starving that this "dish" room would be on Instagram."
