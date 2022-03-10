 
‘Bigg Boss’ star couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat still going strong

By Web Desk
March 10, 2022
Pinkvilla on Thursday, March 10, reported that the couple had decided to call it quits, citing a source that said: “Things didn’t work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate.”

Shamita subsequently responded to the story on her Instagram, saying, “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this.”

The same message was echoed by Raqesh on his Instagram stories as well, hence, fans of the couple can now rest assured that their favourite couple is still going strong.