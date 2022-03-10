Kate Middleton will be 'cordial' to Meghan Markle, it is 'part of her job'

Kate Middleton will welcome Meghan Markle with open arms in UK, even after her dissing Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, joined by husband, Prince Harry addressed a couple of royal rumours a year ago as they spoke to Winfrey. Meghan also opened up about the conjecture that she made Kate Middleton cry.

Speaking to Oprah, the duchess spilled that in fact, that incident happened the other way round, recounting that Kate made her cry.

On the first anniversary of the sit-in, royal expert Ingrid Seward tells Mirror.co.uk that Kate will never forget how Meghan talked about her on television.

She told the Mirror: "The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan. She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her. She has to - that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that.

"Kate will not forget however how Meghan treated her. But she knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired. The Platinum Jubilee is just that chance.

Meghan and Harry are expected to return to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry," adds Ms Seward.

"Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same," she adds.

Speaking further, Ms Seward drew Meghan's interview comparisons with that of Princess Diana, highlighting how bot the situations created irreparable rifts in the royal family.

She explained: "When Princess Diana criticised her husband and his family in her Panorama interview, it was the end of not only her marriage but any kind of honest relationship with her husband’s family. I suspect that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing a similar situation.

Queen and Prince Charles would never be able to forget Meghan's interview, but they understand that the focus now has to be the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Their explosive interview with Oprah will never be forgotten. Neither will the words from the Buckingham Palace statement on behalf of the Queen ‘Recollections may vary.’ Harry’s public criticism of his father. His insistence on prioritising his own mental health over everything. His persistence on declaring the royal world into which he was born is ‘toxic’ does not endear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Royal Family.

"But the Queen knows better than anyone there is nothing to be gained by open hostility. She is always prepared to forgive if not forget.