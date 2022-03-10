Kim Kardashian won't diss Kanye West on new show, believes in 'private criticism'

Kim Kardashian will protect her children 's father, Kanye West, from being bashed on new Hulu show.

The SKIMS founder, who is getting back to her relaity TV life with The Kardashians, says the ex-husband Kanye West will feature on the show, however, she would refrain from criticising him in public.

“I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show,” told Variety. “That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

She added, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately.”

Kim has recently been declared single by Los Angeles court. The diva was married to rapper Kanye West for the past seven years.

Sources reveal that new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has been a major source of support amid Kim's dramatic divorce and Kanye's social media outbursts.

“Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition,” reports ET. “Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye’s rants and the publicity that followed.”

The Kardashians premiers on Hulu April 14.