Kim Kardashian reveals if beau Pete Davidson will be part of new Hulu show

Kim Kardashian is dishing details around her romance with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old, who is making a comeback on television with The Kardashians, confirms fans will find out more about her romance with the Saturday Night Live funnyman.

Speaking to Variety, Kim revealed that although Pete would not be a part of the show, but it would definitely address how romance sparked in between the two.

"I have not filmed with him...And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does," she admitted.

The series will however show "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," explains Kim.

"I'm definitely open to talking," she said, "and I definitely explain it," declared the mother-of-four.

Kim has recently been declared single by Los Angeles court. The diva was married to rapper Kanye West for the past seven years.

Sources reveal Davidson has been a major source of support amid Kim's dramatic divorce and Kanye's social media outbursts.

“Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition,” reports ET. “Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye’s rants and the publicity that followed.”

The Kardashians premiers on Hulu April 14.