Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to frontline workers on International Women’s Day

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is honouring the ‘incredible women’ on International Women's Day.



The Matrix Resurrections star who has successfully carved her own niche in the Entertainment industry has taken the opportunity to express her gratitude towards the brave women who are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world.

The 39-year-old actor recently turned to her Instagram to dedicate a special post to the women whose stories inspire her.

She began, “They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world. On a day meant to honour women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me.”

She went on to add, “These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication. I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay.”



Earlier, the globally famed actress took to her Instagram to plea for help on behalf of UNICEF as she describes the situation ‘terrible’ of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

She wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.”



“It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world,” her statement continues.