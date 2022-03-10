Kim Kardashian reveals if she’s ‘ready to leave fame’ behind for ‘more fulfilling’ work

Kim Kardashian breaks down whether she’s ever considered leaving her fame behind in favor of more ‘fulfilling work’ like her legal career.

The star explained her intentions and plans while talking to 9Honey.

There she didn’t hold anything back and candidly quipped, “I don't really know if I would fully take it on.”

But, “The ultimate goal would be to have a law firm that really helps continue this fight.”

Mainly because “I truly believe that the smartest people I've ever met are people that are on the inside: incarcerated people, they spend so much time learning about their cases and figuring out the law. They only have themselves to save their lives.”

Thinking about it, “It would be amazing to start a firm and have formerly incarcerated people run it and work there.”