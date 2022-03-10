Kim Kardashian shares tips to keep kids out of divorce drama following Kanye West’s antics

Kim Kardashian shares safe mom advice for couples navigating divorce drama and explains how she’s been keeping her own kids away from the negative publicity of her separation from Kanye West.

The star broke it all down with Variety and began by saying, "There she admitted, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately.”

“I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show.”

Plus “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see,” especially since “The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other.”

“And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”