Kim Kardashian breaks down ‘plans in the works’ for 50th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and broke down her plans for her upcoming 50th birthday bash.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul revealed it all while speaking with 9Honey.

There she was quoted saying, “I hope to be happy and I hope that all my kids and everyone around me that I love are happy because ultimately, all that matters in this lifetime is that you're a good person.”

“You learn a lot of lessons because everything that comes your way and everyone that steps into your life — the good, the bad, the ugly — is a lesson.”

“If you're closed off to it, you're not going to grow, and life is about growing and evolving. I just hope that I would've finished law school, finally.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “I'm very hopeful that that would happen by my 50s, and if not, then I need to reconsider my whole existence.”