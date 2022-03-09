Justin Bieber sets the internet on fire with his sweet dedication for wife Hailey Bieber

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is showing some love on his gorgeous wife Hailey Bieber.

The Peaches singer showcased his deep affection for his wife by dedicating a song to her during his concert at the Cryoto.Com Arena, Los Angeles on Monday, March 7.

The sweet moment was captured by the fans as the singer stopped mid-concert to pay loving tribute to his wife and the video soon went viral on Twitter.

In the video clip, Bieber could be heard introducing his single Anyone and said', "This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife."

Bieber while talking about his wife further added," She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much, baby. Let’s do the damn thing."

Recently, Justin celebrated his birthday, and to mark the same, Hailey had shared a sweet tribute for him where she wrote about the most amazing thing about him was that she gets to live with him.