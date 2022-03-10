Gigi Hadid fans in shock after Vogue Magazine edits her statement

Gigi Hadid fans are calling out Vogue Magazine for removing Palestine from her recent announcement.



The super model had announced that she will be donating money to Ukraine and Palestine.



Fans of the supermodel were shocked to see that Vogue Magazine posted about her announcement and edited it shortly after removing the word Palestine.

"I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as in Palestine." Gigi Haid said in her statement posted to her Instagram account.

Vogue Magazine wrote, "Gigi Hadid announced that she will be donating all of her fashion month earnings towards relief efforts in Ukraine."

It was clearly visible that the publication edited Gigi's Instagram post



