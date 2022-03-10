Royal family issues statement on March 14 event

The British royal family on Tuesday issued a statement regarding their activity planned for March 14.
The statement said, the members of the royal family will attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service—which will celebrate the Queen Elizabeth's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth—at Westminster Abbey on March 14.
It said Lord Bishop John Sentamu will give an address and there will be music from Mica Paris and Emeli Sande.
Below is the full statement issued by the royal family:
The 19-year-old Coldstream Guardsman penned a letter to his parents explaining why he did not want to protect the Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that they could face a jarring decline in their multi-million deals
Experts get candid about the rare opportunity Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been offered to ‘win back’ UK
Prince William’s ‘particular displeasure’ over Princess Diana’s portrayal in the BBC Jimmy Savile drama leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘golden era’ of multi-million dollar deals truly on the decline
Amrita Rao says she thought getting married would have an adverse effect on her acting career