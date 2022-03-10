Royal family issues statement on March 14 event

The British royal family on Tuesday issued a statement regarding their activity planned for March 14.

The statement said, the members of the royal family will attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service—which will celebrate the Queen Elizabeth's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth—at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

It said Lord Bishop John Sentamu will give an address and there will be music from Mica Paris and Emeli Sande.

