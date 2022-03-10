Meghan Markle and Prince Harry come under fire for their 'attention-seeking stunts'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to ditch attention-seeking stunts ahead of their expected visit to the UK.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed it would "probably be better" if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not return, saying that it would "steal" attention from the Queen.



In conversation with Royally Us, Sacerdoti claimed: "They don't like to do things quietly, they don't like someone else to be the centre of attention when they're around and I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it's the Harry and Meghan show."

Jonathan Sacerdoti went on to say: "I don't personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are in news for their possible return to the UK, have been advised to only attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee if they can "keep it quiet".