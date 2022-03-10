Meghan Markle and Prince Harry come under fire for their 'attention-seeking stunts'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to ditch attention-seeking stunts ahead of their expected visit to the UK.
Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed it would "probably be better" if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not return, saying that it would "steal" attention from the Queen.
In conversation with Royally Us, Sacerdoti claimed: "They don't like to do things quietly, they don't like someone else to be the centre of attention when they're around and I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it's the Harry and Meghan show."
Jonathan Sacerdoti went on to say: "I don't personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are in news for their possible return to the UK, have been advised to only attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee if they can "keep it quiet".
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘golden era’ of multi-million dollar deals truly on the decline
Amrita Rao says she thought getting married would have an adverse effect on her acting career
Jennifer Lawrence confesses of daydreaming of life away from city
Justin Bieber makes a special dedication for his wife Hailey Bieber during concert performance
Blake Shelton penned down an adorable message for Gwen Stefani on Women's Day
HBO slammed for allegedly selling their subscriber information to social media giants