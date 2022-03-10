David Beckham and Victoria take big initiative amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham have pledged £1million to provide immediate aid to the people of Ukraine.

The celebrity couple launched an emergency appeal via his 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide support to children affected in the war-torn country.

David and Victoria have donated £1million of their own money to the charity initiative, a source close to the couple revealed to MailOnline.

Their pal said: 'David and Victoria personally donated £1m to the emergency appeal set up via David’s dedicated 7 Fund for UNICEF. They wanted to do everything they could to help UNICEF in their work on the ground in Ukraine.

'This is in addition to the projects he funds under the umbrella of his 7 Fund which aims to support children around the world, particularly girls realise their potential.'



'David has been a Goodwill Ambassador for 17 years and raises millions a year to support UNICEF and their work for children around the world.