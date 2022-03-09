Prince Harry gets new name after his appearance at an event in US

Prince Harry has come under fire after attending at rodeo event in Texas where animals are "made to perform", with a TV host comparing the Duke to "Indiana Jones".

The Duke of Sussex is being mocked by social media users after he attended the event, despite his wife, Meghan Markle being an advocate for animal rights.

A photo shared on social media shows Meghan's hubby in conversation with people at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo event wearing a casual outfit and a cowboy hat.



American TV hosts of Entertainment Tonight Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier were in hysterics as they mocked the Duke’s new cowboy look.

Turner said he was "giving Indian Jones vibes" before Frazier replied: "But he needs to give us urban cowboy vibes".

Indiana Jones was introduced as a tenured professor of archaeology in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, set in 1936. The character is an adventurer reminiscent of the 1930s film serial treasure hunters and pulp action heroes.

Prince Harry, who settled down in California with his family after quitting the royal job, has come under fire after attending the rodeo event.