Deepika Padukone reveals what her family admires about Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone gushed over her husband Ranveer Singh's sensitive side, calling him her ‘cheerleader’ in a recent interview.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Gehraiyaan star opened up about her husband’s good qualities, calling him her ‘cheerleader.’

“Ranveer is definitely my cheerleader… but it’s not just on social media, it’s at home, too, like when I try my hand at gardening or cook a meal,” Deepika stated.

The Bollywood diva, who married Ranveer in 2018, talked about why her parents liked him, disclosing that little things matter to the 83 actor.

“Ranveer is a sensitive and emotional partner. Even when he meets my parents, he always tells them how proud he is of me,” Deepika added. “He pays attention to the little things, and that’s what I appreciate about him the most.”

“My family is not as forthright as Ranveer but they always admire how he is able to express his emotions so generously,” Deepika concluded.