Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned ‘golden days’ of multi-million dollar deals ‘is gone’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s star quality and appeal have since started to ‘fade away’, and with it has gone their ‘golden chance’ at making bank with multi-million dollar deals.

Royal commentator Neil Sean on his personal YouTube account has made this claim.

There he claimed, “Let me give you a bit of advice Harry and Meghan, it's not as simple or as easy you possibly think.”

"You have to think of content and then more importantly you have to produce it, write it and maybe hopefully get an audience on top of all that.

"So it's not as easy as they possibly thought but when you become a major celebrity like Harry and Meghan are now, the bigger problem is you have a golden period.

He also added, "Everybody wants to sign you, you get invited to things like the Oscars."

"You get offered all of these mega deals as we saw the books deal along with is worth a lot of money even though he's going to have to deliver some rather tawdry asides to make sure that people feel they've got their value for money.”

“Everything hinges now for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the next level of content that they will deliver to the public.”

Before concluding he also added, "If it's a spectacular success, they are guaranteed even more money but as ever in the fickle world of Hollywood they're now living in, if it doesn't resonate with the audience then they can expect a sharp decline in those mega offers and mega deals."