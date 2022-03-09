Blake Shelton melts hearts with Women’s Day tribute for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is leaving fans awe-struck with his adorable wish for wifey Gwen Stefani on International Women’s day.

Taking to Instagram, the country music icon dropped a gorgeous photo of him with arms wrapped around his lady love to pen down a heartiest wish for Stefani.

“There ain’t #NobodyButYou.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!” he captioned the post.

The couple often leaves fans swooning over their adorable chemistry with their postcard-worthy snaps.

Earlier in February, The Voice star gushed over his life-partner on Valentine’s Day as he went on to call himself as ‘the luckiest man alive’.

Sharing a monochromatic photo from their fairy-tale wedding ceremony, Shelton wrote, “I'm the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!”



