Wednesday March 09, 2022
Blake Shelton melts hearts with Women’s Day tribute for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton penned down an adorable message for Gwen Stefani on Women's Day

By Web Desk
March 09, 2022
Blake Shelton is leaving fans awe-struck with his adorable wish for wifey Gwen Stefani on International Women’s day.

Taking to Instagram, the country music icon dropped a gorgeous photo of him with arms wrapped around his lady love to pen down a heartiest wish for Stefani.

“There ain’t #NobodyButYou.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!” he captioned the post.

The couple often leaves fans swooning over their adorable chemistry with their postcard-worthy snaps.

Earlier in February, The Voice star gushed over his life-partner on Valentine’s Day as he went on to call himself as ‘the luckiest man alive’.

Sharing a monochromatic photo from their fairy-tale wedding ceremony, Shelton wrote, “I'm the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!”

