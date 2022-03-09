Pete Davidson is ‘as cool as possible’ amid Kanye West’s threats

File Footage





Pete Davidson is choosing the calm route in his supposed beef with Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West.

A source close to Kardashian told People: “Pete is being as calm and cool as possible, but it's not a comfortable thing.”

The insider continued: “This is not his scene. He's a very cool and chill guy.”

The comments come almost a week after West released the music video for his song Eazy in which he kidnaps and buries a claymation version of Davidson.

West’s lyrics also deliver a threat to Davidson, with the rapper saying, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**.”

Despite Davidson’s apparent cool, Kardashian is said to be ‘furious’ about her ex-husbands antics, with the source saying, “This is a big reason why Kim is so upset and why she texted Kanye in the first place. It's not fair to Pete or her what he's been doing.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and was declared legally single a year later on March 2. She has been linked to Davidson since November 2021.