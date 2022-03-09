Leigh-Anne Pinnock negotiates 7-digit book deal prior to Little Mix hiatus

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expected to spill the beans on her career and so much more as she continues her negotiations for an upcoming book.

According to The Sun, the Little Mix member is currently negotiating a coveted book that revolves around the similar theme to her BBC documentary on racism, race and pop music.

An insider spilled to the outlet, “This is stuff she's passionate about - it isn't going to be an expose on life in a pop band, more an insight into her feelings about who she has become in that time, what she stands for and what she believes in.”

The world’s one of the most famous girl groups is about to take a break from combined activities this summer, however, before going out of fan’s sight, Pinnock is gearing up to return with her representation of young women.

“The reaction to her documentary really spurred Leigh-Anne to want to do more. She knows her platform can help other people too and she wants to represent as many young women like her as she can,” the source shared.

“This is about stepping out from a band and defining who she is going to be as an independent woman and as an artist going forwards. She's very excited at the prospect of working on it and getting it out to fans,” the publication added.